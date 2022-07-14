Tours offering historical view of Brandon landmarks this weekend

Brandon -

An event offering guided tours and historical information for sites in and around Brandon will be back for its 20th edition this weekend.

“Doors Open Brandon” offers tours through 13 historical sites such as the CP Railway station, the Brandon General Museum and Archive, and other Westman landmarks. The first tour, a bus tour throughout the city, will begin tomorrow evening.

The tours encourage Brandonites to learn more about these sites and appreciate the city’s history.

“It’s easy to forget about history when you walk past an old building every day, but there’s still a lot of stories to be told,” says Caitlyn Post, heritage marketing coordinator for the City of Brandon. “Through Doors Open, we can look at the past and realize there’s still more that we can learn.”

After last year’s virtual tour, Post says residents are looking for ways to get together with people in person.

“I think it’s really important to have the community involved so much in this event,” she says, “because ultimately we all want to get out there, we all want to have a good time, and this is a great opportunity to do so.”

With the exception of the bus tour, the tours and activities are free of charge.

More information about the tours, including an event schedule as well as how to volunteer, can be found here.