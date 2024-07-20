Traffic lights coming to busy Winnipeg Costco intersection

WINNIPEG
    Drivers navigating a traffic headache in Winnipeg’s St. James neighbourhood are one step closer to getting some relief.

    Work began late last week to install traffic lights by the Costco on St. James Street.

    According to a city spokesperson, the big box company is footing the bill, which totals to around $250,000.

    Most of the work is expected to be done later this month, but that could change depending on when the power is connected.

    In the meantime, Costco is paying for traffic direction by Winnipeg police.

    - With files from CTV's Carie Willson.

