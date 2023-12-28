Traffic stop leads to seizure of over $100K in crack cocaine: Manitoba RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP seized more than $100,000 in crack cocaine during a traffic stop in a northern community over the weekend.

The incident began around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 23 when officers conducted a traffic stop on Osborne Street in Norway House.

According to police, while Mounties were talking with the driver they spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view in the car.

Police arrested the four people in the car and then searched the vehicle. This resulted in the seizure of more than 1 kilogram of crack cocaine, Canadian money, drug paraphernalia, and a baseball bat. Police note the drugs have a street value of more than $100,000.

A 49-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old male were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All four suspects were released on an undertaking.