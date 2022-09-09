Traffic stop results in seizure of cocaine; hundreds of pills in Brandon

Officers with the Brandon Police Service arrested a Saskatchewan man following a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of cocaine, hundreds of pills and a handgun.

The incident took place on Tuesday just before 5 p.m., when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Middleton Avenue in Brandon.

With the help of a police dog, officers searched the car and found four ounces of cocaine with a street value of $8,000; hundreds of unlabeled pills believed to be OxyContin; cash; a .22 caliber GSG 1911 handgun that was reported stolen in 2019; a .22 caliber magazine with ammunition; and more than 90 .22 caliber rounds.

Police arrested a 26-year-old Saskatchewan man and took him into custody.

The suspect appeared in court on Wednesday on a number of charges including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.