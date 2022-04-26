Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness

A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.

The incident took place in the 800 block of Hector Avenue, with area residents being told to stay inside.

A witness told CTV News Winnipeg there was a loud explosion followed by flames shooting out of a parked trailer.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.