WINNIPEG -- A train derailment in northwestern Ontario has forced evacuations in the area.

CN said around 8:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, one of its trains derailed along Highway 602 just south of Emo, Ont. It said the train is blocking a crossing.

Ontario Provincial Police said homes within 800 metres of the derailment were evacuated as a precaution.

Approximately 30 railcars were involved in the derailment, said CN, and several are leaking crude oil. It said preliminary reports show no product has entered area waterways.

Local emergency responders and provincial authorities are on site, along with CN crews. No injuries have been reported.

As of approximately 4 a.m. local time, police said Highway 602 remained closed in both directions, and the evacuation is still in effect.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Emo is located about 180 kilometres southeast of Kenora, and is directly north of Minnesota.