Train collision near Portage la Prairie sparks calls to expedite fail-safe controls, add training

An investigation into the 2019 collision of two CN freight trains east of Portage la Prairie, Man., has Canada's transportation watchdog calling for changes, saying the crash highlights major issues in the rail industry.

According to a news release from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the collision happened on Jan. 3, 2019, when eastbound CN freight train 318 collided with the side of westbound CN freight train 315.

The board said train 318 initially left Rivers, Man. just after 6 a.m. on route to Winnipeg, while train 315 left Winnipeg at around 7:30 a.m. Both were operating on the Rivers Subdivision, which the TSB notes is one of CN’s busiest routes that frequently transports dangerous goods.

TSB said just under three hours later, while travelling on the south track using a trip optimizer, a system similar to cruise control on a car, train 318 passed a signal indicating to the crew they should prepare to stop at the next signal at Nattress. The board said the conductor called out the signal as required, but did not hear the locomotive engineer respond and the train continued at track speed.

The TSB said soon after, the head ends on trains 318 and 315 passed each other, and train 318’s conductor reminded the locomotive engineer of the previous signal. They then applied the brakes, but the stop signal indication at Nattress came into view, and the crew knew they would not be able to stop in time and applied the brakes in emergency.

TSB said shortly after, train 318 collided with the side of train 315 at about 37 kilometres per hours. The board said the crew jumped from the train, sustaining minor injuries.

The two head-end locomotives on train 318 and eight cars on train 315 derailed as a result of the crash.

The TSB launched an investigation into the collision, releasing a slew of findings Wednesday, including issues with communication in the cab, difference in levels of experience between crew members, and a fatigued engineer who had disrupted sleep leading up to the collision.

It notes the accident highlights major issues in the rail industry.

As a result, TSB recommended Transport Canada require all major Canadian railways to expedite the implementation of physical fail-safe train controls on Canada’s high-speed rail corridors on all key routes.

“The United States has fully implemented a positive train control system on all high-hazard track required by its federal legislation. This includes the U.S. operations of both CN and Canadian Pacific, which have invested significantly in their locomotive fleets and infrastructure,” said TSB Chair Kathy Fox in a news release. “The railway industry must act more quickly to implement a similar form of automated or enhanced train control system on Canada’s key routes to improve rail safety and avoid future rail disasters.”

The board also recommended Transport Canada require Canadian railways to develop and implement formal crew resource management training as part of qualification training for railway operating employees.

“The aviation and marine industries experienced significant safety benefits with the introduction of CRM,” Fox said. “This type of training could provide additional tools and strategies to train crews to mitigate inevitable human errors, providing significant safety benefits in the rail industry.”

The full investigation can be read on TSB’s website.