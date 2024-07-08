WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Train collision sends 3 people to hospital

    WFPS crews were called to a train crash near Pembina Highway and Bairdmore Boulevard Monday night. (Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg) WFPS crews were called to a train crash near Pembina Highway and Bairdmore Boulevard Monday night. (Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Three people were sent to hospital after a vehicle collided with a train near Pembina Highway.

    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says shortly after 7 p.m., crews were called to an area near Pembina Highway and Bairdmore Boulevard for a vehicle crash involving a train.

    Three people were sent to hospital in stable condition.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service for more information.

