WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Train derailment in River Heights: WPS

    Share

    A minor train derailment held up traffic in River Heights Monday afternoon.

    Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) posted on social media at 12:21 p.m. stating the derailment was blocking east and westbound traffic at Grant and Taylor avenues near Lindsay Street.

    The roadways reopened to traffic within an hour, though the train crossing bells were still ringing.

    CP crews could be seen working alongside the train tracks between Grant and Taylor.

    Police said there was no spillage or hazardous materials at the scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News