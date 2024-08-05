Train derailment in River Heights: WPS

A minor train derailment held up traffic in River Heights Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) posted on social media at 12:21 p.m. stating the derailment was blocking east and westbound traffic at Grant and Taylor avenues near Lindsay Street.

The roadways reopened to traffic within an hour, though the train crossing bells were still ringing.

CP crews could be seen working alongside the train tracks between Grant and Taylor.

Police said there was no spillage or hazardous materials at the scene.