Train derails near Manitoba-Ontario border

A CP Rail engine is seen in this file photo. (Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press) A CP Rail engine is seen in this file photo. (Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's leader says his troops keep defying predictions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fiercest for weeks.

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island