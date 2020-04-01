WINNIPEG -- The Trans-Canada Highway between Brandon and the Saskatchewan border has been re-opened.

The closure was originally announced at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday by the Province of Manitoba due to poor winter driving conditions.

The highway was reopened just after 4:15 p.m.

Despite the Trans-Canada being re-opened there are other routes that remain closed:

• Highway 5, from the Saskatchewan border to Roblin, Man.;

• Highway 10, from Highway 1 to Highway 45;

• Highway 16, from Neepawa to the Saskatchewan border;

• Highway 19 in the Riding Mountain National Park;

• Highway 45, from Russell to Rossburn; and

• Highway 83, from Russell to Roblin.

A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Central and Southern Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg.