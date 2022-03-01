Transcona-area school closed Wednesday due to fire

One Transcona-area school will be closed on Wednesday due to a fire.

Winnipeg crews were on scene Tuesday evening battling a fire at Westview School, which is under renovation.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the school, located at 600 Hoka Street, around 5 p.m.

Crews found smoke coming from the single-storey building, and launched an offensive attack.

They got the fire under control just before 7 p.m.

The city said preliminary observations suggested the fire was accidental and caused during renovations.

A damage estimate is not yet available, but the city said the building suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The River East Transcona School Division said there is no school for Westview students on Wednesday and staff will not have to report.

Fire officials and school staff continue to assess the damage.

The school division will provide updates as information becomes available.