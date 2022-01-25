Transcona fire leaves garage and car destroyed

A garage and a car are completely destroyed following a fire in Transcona on Monday evening.

The fire began around 5 p.m. at a home on Paulley Drive.

When Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews got to the scene, they found a garage and car had gone up in flames.

Firefighters launched an exterior attack and had the fire under control by 5:45 p.m.

The garage was destroyed and the vehicle is considered a total loss. No one was hurt during the incident.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.