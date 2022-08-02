Transcona Library suspends 24-hour returns due to person sleeping in vestibule

The vestibule at the Transcona Library is no longer open 24/7 after a person experiencing homeless was using the area as a shelter (CTV News Winnipeg Photo James Rinn) The vestibule at the Transcona Library is no longer open 24/7 after a person experiencing homeless was using the area as a shelter (CTV News Winnipeg Photo James Rinn)

