Transcona Library suspends 24-hour returns due to person sleeping in vestibule

A Winnipeg library branch’s vestibule is no longer open 24 hours after a person experiencing homelessness started sleeping inside.

A city spokesperson confirmed the decision to CTV Winnipeg on Tuesday.

“We have had an issue with a person experiencing homelessness accessing the vestibule after the library is closed, sleeping there and on one occasion barring the door from the inside,” the spokesperson said in an email. “This has a negative impact on customer access and presents risk to the person in the event of a medical emergency or fire.”

The spokesperson added the city has tried to resolve the situation by speaking with the person, trying to connect them with community crisis workers and scheduling security checks during the evening and weekends.

Customers are now only able to access the book return and smart locker during regular operating hours.

The city says a new external book chute will be built as soon as possible. They add the Henderson Library and the Munroe Library are the closest libraries in the area for after-hour returns.