The union representing Winnipeg Transit workers and the City of Winnipeg have reached a tentative agreement, following contract negotiations that spanned much of 2019 and saw the mayor warn members of the public to brace for a strike.

In a news release, the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 said the tentative agreement is endorsed by its bargaining committee and is subject to a ratification vote by its members, which will take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4.

"We think that we've reached an agreement that is fair to both sides and we're excited to be bringing an offer that we can work with to our membership for ratification," said the union’s president Aleem Chaudhary.

"I want to thank our negotiating team, our members for their faith in our efforts and for the tremendous public support that has truly empowered our members."

The details of the collective agreement won’t be made public until it is ratified.

The previous collective agreement expired on Jan. 12, 2019. Over the past several months the city provided the union with several offers to settle.

The union represents over 1,400 transit operators and maintenance workers in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man.