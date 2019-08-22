

With a possible transit strike looming, the City of Winnipeg has rejected a counter-proposal from the Amalgamated Transit Union.

The contract offer ATU pitched last Friday was rejected, as it leaves both sides at odds by about $68 million in its offers, the city said in a Thursday news release.

The city now wants the union to come back with another proposal that’s “not just another repackaging of their previous proposals,” it said.

City breaks down cost of three asks

The city says it’s broken down the cost of three of ATU’s asks, including a demand for a general wage increase for all members.

To that, the city suggested an annual two per cent increase for four years at a cost of about $12.8 million.

The ATU counter offer came at a cost of $18.2 million in the same time period, meaning the two sides are $5 million dollars away from an agreement.

The transit union also asked for a $10 per hour increase for all ATU mechanics, a demand the city said would equate to a near 29 per cent increase, costing $9.6 million.

Another point of tension is the ATU’s request for a five-minute mandatory recovery time at the end of each trip for bus drivers.

“The simple addition of 5 minutes to the end of each bus route, would instantly see a decline in bus service because it would take 5 minutes longer for each bus to do their run, and this would have a compounding effect over the course of the day,” the city said.

To maintain the current level of service and meet the ATU’s demand, the city said it would need to hire 41 new bus drivers, six maintenances/supervisors, and add about 32 new buses to its fleet. That would cost the city approximately $10.6 million annually, it said.

The city said it fully expects the ATU to strike in the fall.