Winnipeg’s transit union said bus drivers won’t enforce or inform riders of their obligation to pay fares Thursday, including service to and from the Winnipeg Blue Bomber game.

“We’re taking this step because the City of Winnipeg isn’t listening to our proposals and isn’t showing a willingness to bargain in good faith,” said Aleem Chaudhary, the union’s president.

The job action comes after 96.9% of Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 members rejected the second offer from the City of Winnipeg, the union said in a release.

This is the second time the ATU has taken this step this year. Without a contract since January, the union said it was time to act on behalf of its members.

On May 14, bus drivers took job action by not enforcing or informing riders of their obligation to pay their fare.

In a May memo to drivers obtained by CTV News, the city said it expects bus drivers to inform passengers of proper fares.

"Any failure to follow the responsibilities of your role...may result in disciplinary action," stated the memo.

CTV has reached out to the City for comment, but they have called this move illegal in the past.

