Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505 have voted to reject a contract offer from the City.

The ATU says 98.16% of its members voted against the City’s offer, that was presented to the union on March 21.

“The results of the vote send a clear message to the City of Winnipeg that this offer simply isn’t acceptable to our membership,” said Aleem Chaudhary, ATU 1505 President, in a release. “We have already reached out to the City with a request to return to the negotiation table as soon as possible.”

Chaudhary said specifics of the City’s offer would not be discussed. He says he does not want to see any disruption to the 170,000 daily rides that members of the ATU 1505 provide to Winnipeggers.

“Our members work hard each and everyday to keep our city moving, often going above and beyond to serve the public,” Chaudhary said. “Our union has been steadfast in our fight to improve Winnipeg Transit, for workers and riders alike. We’re hopeful that the City will recognize the role that our members play and work with us to improve Winnipeg Transit.”

The current collective agreement between the City and the ATU 1505 expired on January 12, 2019.

The City of Winnipeg Responds

The City of Winnipeg says it is committed to continue negotiating in a fair and reasonable manner with the ATU.

“While the result of the vote is disappointing, the City remains committed to finding a solution that is fair and reasonable to all parties, including ATU members and Winnipeg taxpayers,” said Michael Jack, Chief Corporate Services Officer, in a release.

The City says it is hoping to avoid any transit disruption throughout negotiations.