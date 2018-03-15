

CTV Winnipeg





Transport Canada is looking into the benefits and risks of car seats being used during flights for children under two years old.

The current commercial airplane seat and lap belts are not well suited to safely restrain infants or children under a certain weight and height, said Transport Canada.

Currently, any child under the age of two years old has the option to be held or seated for the duration of a flight.

Transport Canada is asking for the public’s opinion on car seats and other child restraint systems on airplanes for children under two years.

If you would like to participate in the review you can send a formal written submission via the “Submissions” tab on https://letstalktransportation.ca/car-seats by April 30, 2018; or participate in the discussion forum via the “Have Your Say” tab. The forum will also be open until April 30, 2018.