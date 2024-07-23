WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Pilot injured following plane crash: Manitoba RCMP

    The pilot of a crop dusting plane was hospitalized Sunday after crashing his plane in a treed area. (Manitoba RCMP) The pilot of a crop dusting plane was hospitalized Sunday after crashing his plane in a treed area. (Manitoba RCMP)
    A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a plane crash in Manitoba Sunday afternoon.

    According to RCMP, officers with the Gimli detachment responded to an area south of the intersection of Highway 68 and Highway 233 in the RM of Bifrost at 1:10 p.m.

    Mounties said a crop dusting plane piloted by a man from the RM was spraying a field when one of the wings hit a tree and the plane crash.

    The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, RCMP said.

    RCMP said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

