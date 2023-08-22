Travel insurance advice for snowbirds

Retirees planning to fly south in search of warmer weather need to be careful as to what type of travel insurance they buy.

Travel expert Omar Kaywan said travel insurance is critical for any Canadian traveller, but especially for seniors.

“It is imperative for snowbirds just because as we do get older; naturally we’re dealing with more conditions, and pre-existing medical conditions, particularly,” he said.

“It’s critical to ensure that if something happens, you do have travel insurance to fall back on.”

When picking an insurance policy, Kaywan advises snowbirds not to compromise the amount of coverage to save a few dollars on the policy.

He notes even $1 million in travel medical coverage does not go very far, these days. A $5 to $10 million range is what snowbirds should aim for, he said.

Also important – making sure stable, pre-existing medical conditions are covered.

He says it’s standard for people over the age of 60 to answer a medical health questionnaire, and not answering accurately can have serious repercussions.

“A lot of policies will cancel your coverage completely, so it’s really important to do that.”

Kaywan advises making sure any medication or treatment changes are noted, and recommends going over the medical questionnaire with your doctor to be sure it is accurate.

- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso