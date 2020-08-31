WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reintroducing travel restrictions to northern Manitoba and remote communities due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Monday afternoon. The restrictions will take effect on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The restrictions were previously in place in April, preventing Manitobans from travelling north of the 53rd parallel.

Travel restrictions were lifted as part of the second phase of Manitoba's reopening in June.

In addition to the travel restrictions, the province is asking all Manitobans to respect any restrictions First Nations communities have in place.

As of Monday, Manitoba has reported 1,214 COVID-19 cases since March 12.

This is a developing story. More to come.