WINNIPEG -- The province has announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as a jump in hospitalizations.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Manitoba's Health Minister Cameron Friesen, said the new cases bring the total number of active cases to 469.

The new cases announced on Monday include:

two new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

13 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

six new cases in Southern Health–Santé Sud; and

seven cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The province said preliminary investigation have identified 14 of the cases announced today are close contacts linked to previously announced cases. One of the cases was linked to travel.

Roussin said in the past seven days, there are 32 cases that health officials have not been able to how the people became infected. Two of these undetermined cases are in Southern Health, 16 are in Prairie Mountain Health, and 14 are in Winnipeg.

So far, 731 people have recovered, and the number of COVID-related deaths remains at 14.

As of Monday morning, the province said 11 people are in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care. Hospitalization data was not available over the weekend due to "data system upgrades," the province said. The last reported numbers were on August 28, when there were five people in hospital, including one person in intensive care.

WHAT MANITOBA DISTRICT HAS THE MOST CASES

The Prairie Mountain Health region continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with a total of 250 active cases as of Monday. The majority of these cases are in the Brandon district, which has 168 active cases.

Not including Brandon, the districts with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases include:

Winnipeg, with 142 active cases

Asessippi, with 46 active cases

Niverville/Ritchot, with 13 active cases

Spruce Woods, with 12 active cases

WEEKEND TESTING NUMBERS IN MANITOBA

The province said 1,714 tests were completed on Friday, 1,992 tests were completed on Saturday and 1,708 tests were completed on Sunday.

The total number of tests done since early February is 137,499.

The province said, unless public health recommends it, only people with COVID-19 symptoms should go for testing.