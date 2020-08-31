WINNIPEG -- A personal care home in Brandon, Man. is initiating outbreak protocols after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth to do so this month.

Announced during a news conference Monday afternoon, the province said a healthcare worker at Fairview Personal Care Home tested positive.

According to Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, the worker is a close contact of another case.

"This healthcare worker is a close contact of a previously identified case," he said. "This information has been shared with family and staff at the centre."

Roussin said the risk remains low, but the care home is initiating outbreak protocols out of an abundance of caution.

Fairview Personal Care Home is the fourth place in the Prairie Mountain Health Region to be listed as critical (red) under the province's Pandemic Response Plan.

OTHER BRANDON OUTBREAKS

During the conference, Dr. Roussin also gave an update on the outbreak at the Brandon Regional Health Centre, which was announced Sunday.

Roussin said two healthcare workers and one patient contracted COVID-19.

"At this time, it appears the patient contracted the virus while at the facility," Roussin noted.

The outbreak is contained to the second floor of the Assiniboine building at the health centre and is listed as critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Rideau Park Personal Care Home in Brandon moved to the critical level after an employee tested positive for the illness on Thursday, and Hillcrest Place Personal Care Home became critical when an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Roussin did not provide more details on either of those outbreaks.

Since July, there have been 423 cases of COVID-19 in the Prairie Mountain Health region. The entire area is listed as restricted (orange) on the province's Pandemic Response Plan.

BETHESDA PLACE CARE HOME OUTBREAK

According to Roussin, the outbreak responsible for two deaths at Bethesda Place personal care home has also grown.

He said ten people have now contracted COVID-19 from the care home in Steinbach.

Seven of the cases are staff members and three are residents. Roussin said two of the residents have died from complications of COVID-19.