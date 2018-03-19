

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has concluded that a police officer will not face any charges over a fatal shooting last fall, noting the man shot had been admitted to hospital two weeks earlier while high on meth and speculating if his treatment could have impacted what happened.

The shooting happened on Sept. 23 when police responded to a 911 call from a woman at a home in The Maples area. She said her son was armed with knives, had assaulted his brother, was high on meth, and was paranoid, the IIU said.

After officers arrived and entered the home, one was stabbed in the left bicep by the suspect, the IIU said, and that the suspect was then immediately shot dead by the same officer.

The IIU said it looked at whether the officer’s decision to fire at the man was reasonable and justified, noting that when the officers arrived, they could hear screaming inside the house. The IIU also factored in that the officers knew the suspect was likely high on drugs and may have stabbed another person.

The IIU ultimately concluded that the lethal force was justified.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler said that two weeks prior to the shooting, police had been called to the same home regarding the same man who was armed and high on meth. That call ended without incident and the man was admitted to hospital.

In the IIU report, Tessler wrote “Considering the very similar factual circumstances that resulted in police intervention and hospitalization less than two weeks before this fatal shooting, one wonders whether a different response, approach or treatment plan would have affected” the future conduct of the man who was shot.

Tessler also wrote “This issue is not within IIU’s mandate, but other provincial agencies or resources may wish to review the adequacy of responses when dealing with drug abuse and mental health concerns."