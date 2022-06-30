'Tremendously historic day': Firefighter says Manitoba led the world to acknowledge cancer risk

'Tremendously historic day': Firefighter says Manitoba led the world to acknowledge cancer risk

An undated file image of a Winnipeg firefighter battling a blaze in 2015. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) An undated file image of a Winnipeg firefighter battling a blaze in 2015. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island