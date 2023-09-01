Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death

William Walter Ahmo (pictured) a member of the Sagkeeng First Nation and an inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre, died Feb. 14, 2021 following an incident with correction officers.(Submitted: Darlene Ahmo) William Walter Ahmo (pictured) a member of the Sagkeeng First Nation and an inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre, died Feb. 14, 2021 following an incident with correction officers.(Submitted: Darlene Ahmo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island