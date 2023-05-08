Trial to begin for Manitoba man accused of killing neighbour

The trial for a Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour is set to begin on Monday.

Eric Wildman, who is from the RM of St. Clements, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 40-year-old neighbour Clifford Joseph.

In June 2021, Wildman became the subject of a manhunt after the RCMP learned Joseph was missing. Wildman was arrested at an Ontario home, located near Belleville.

In July 2021, police found Joseph’s remains in Stead, Man.

Wildman was formally charged in September 2021, while in custody at the Headingley Correctional Centre. The charges against Wildman have not been proven in court.

In April 2022, Wildman was directly indicted and deemed fit to stand trial.

The jury trial begins on Monday and is expected to last until June 16.

