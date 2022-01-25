Truck convoy rolls through Winnipeg protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions

A truck convoy heading to Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and pandemic restrictions rolled through Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

Supporters of the convoy lined up on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway near the Flying J in Headingley as the vehicles started passing through the city.

The convoy started in British Columbia on Monday and is scheduled to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday.

The convoy is protesting a mandate requiring all travellers, including truck drivers, crossing the U.S.-Canada border to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The rule took effect for Canada on Jan. 15 and on Jan. 22 for the United States.

Supporters of the convoy call the mandate an example of political overreach resulting in economic harm, arguing the policy hurts small businesses and denies some workers the means to survive.

Trevor Gatchell was one of the organizers of the convoy's pit stop near Winnipeg.

"We organized this just to support the convoy because we are fighting for our human rights that our forefathers fought for and we want to make sure that we still have our freedoms and rights," Gatchell told CTV News.

"They are not anti-vax, they are not pro-vax. It is just about freedom of choice, freedom of rights that we've had, and that is what we are here to protest."

The Canadian Trucking Association has condemned the protest, noting the vast majority of its members are vaccinated against COVID-19.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb, Glen McGregor and The Canadian Press