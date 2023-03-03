Trudeau, Stefanson to meet with parents, make child care announcement in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to make a child care announcement today in Winnipeg.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are to meet with parents to talk about the importance of affordable, high-quality child care before a news conference.

He is then scheduled to visit health-care workers at a hospital.

Trudeau arrived in Winnipeg Thursday and attended an evening Liberal party fundraising event.

Earlier this week, he was in British Columbia, where he signed a $27-billion health-care deal with the province.

Ottawa reached a $6.7-billion health deal with Manitoba last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.