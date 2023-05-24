Trudeau to end Winnipeg trip with town hall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to Winnipeg is going to end with a town hall meeting in the city Wednesday evening.
Trudeau will be participating in a town hall at 7 p.m. at the Duckworth Centre.
The town hall will be his last stop in the city, as he already announced Winnipeg will be the site of the Canada Water Agency headquarters.
He started Wednesday meeting with Indigenous high school students discussing the importance of protecting nature.
Then during his Canada Water Agency announcement, the prime minister also addressed his promise to update legislation governing water use.
CTV News Winnipeg will be streaming the Trudeau town hall at 7 p.m.
More details will be shared when they are available.
- With files from The Canadian Press
