Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used a new Canada Goose plant in Winnipeg as a backdrop for a visit to the city.

Trudeau was accompanied by Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman.

The new 128,000 square foot facility is set to have 700 new jobs once fully operational.

Trudeau took a handful of questions from the media and even answered on issues that he and Pallister are at odds over.

The prime minister praised Pallister for putting a price on carbon at a flat $25 per tonne even though it falls short of the federal mark of $50 per tonne down the road.

On homegrown pot, Trudeau says it should be part of legalization to counter the black market. Manitoba has banned homegrown marijuana.

Trudeau and Pallister are set to meet later on Tuesday before Trudeau attends a Liberal Party fundraiser at the Fort Garry Hotel