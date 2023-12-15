True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets

True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets Team Builders Program started. True North told CTV News Norva Riddell, the chief revenue officer, presented to business leaders from Winnipeg and throughout the province.

The representatives were encouraged to promote season tickets within their business and personal networks.

Along with Riddell, True North chair Mark Chipman and David Thomson, the co-owner and a member of the board of directors, also spoke during the event.

The topic of attendance has been at the forefront for the Jets this season as the team has seen dwindling home numbers compared to previous years.

So far during the 2023-24 season, the Jets have been averaging 12,120 people per game according to Hockeydb, well below the capacity of 15,321. It equates to a 79.1 capacity percentage – the second worst mark in the NHL, just ahead of the San Jose Sharks.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jets have been at or near capacity since returning to the city in 2011.

Despite the empty seats in the arena, the Jets have been performing well on the ice, with a record of 17-9-2 for 36 points. They sit second in the Central Division and eighth in the entire NHL.