A Winnipeg Transit driver is being hailed a hero after bringing a young child to safety.

While operating the bus Thursday morning around 7 a.m., the driver saw a toddler wandering alone in the area of McGregor Street and Matheson Avenue.

Winnipeg police said the operator called police and told them to meet the bus in the area of Logan Avenue and Isabel Street.

While officers were on the way police contacted Child and Family Services.

A person aboard the bus at the time, who does not wish to be identified, told CTV News the driver calmly stopped the bus for the child, who was running around in only a t-shirt and diaper. The driver was able to coax the child out from behind some vehicles, and brought him onto the bus where he wrapped the child in his transit jacket.

Police said the child appeared to be about 3 years old.

The rider said the driver asked the child if he knew where he lived, but because of his young age he was unable to answer. The child was placed in the front seat with passengers watching over him and keeping him calm until the driver could meet with officers.

“Whether it be the training that the Winnipeg Transit drivers receive or maybe he's a father, this was truly a heroic act of heroism and this driver should be commended for going beyond his line of duty and being a wonderful and caring person! This will be one be one trip that I will never forget,” said the rider.

After the child was handed over to police, he was then given to CFS.

Police did not have any information on the status or health of the child.

The circumstances surrounding the child being alone are unknown at this time.