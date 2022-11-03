Two Air Canada flights diverted to Winnipeg due to fog
Two Air Canada flights were diverted to Winnipeg on Wednesday.
According to Air Canada, the flights were diverted due to unusually foggy weather in Toronto, which limited the airport’s operations.
The two flights were only in Winnipeg for a short time and re-departed for Toronto on Wednesday night.
The Winnipeg Airports Authority said it did not have to dispatch its emergency response service for either diversion. It noted it is the airlines that decide when to make a diversion.
