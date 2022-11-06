Two arrested after Clarence Avenue break and enter

Winnipeg police have two people in custody after a commercial break and enter incident early Saturday morning.

Police were called around 1:45 a.m. to a commercial building in the 1200 block of Clarence Avenue for reports of a break and enter.

When they arrived, officers saw two suspects getting into a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle – later determined to be stolen – immediately fled from police.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle rammed into a police vehicle, causing extensive damage and rendering it inoperable. No one was injured in the crash.

Air1 was called in to help track down the suspect vehicle. It was found at the corner of at Hurst Way and Waverley Street, where the two suspects were arrested.

Police seized what they believe to be a large amount of stolen property, including a pellet gun, as well as various tools, vehicle keys, and license plates.

A 45-year-old Saskatoon man and a 38-year-old Winnipeg woman face numerous charges. They remain behind bars. The charges have yet to be proven in court.