A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman face drug trafficking charges after an undercover cop was able to purchase crack cocaine, twice.

Police said the sales were made on Feb. 11 and again on Feb. 12, after which police tried to arrest a suspect who locked himself is his vehicle.

Police said officers managed to remove him and took him into custody and a search warrant was then used in the 300 block of Colony Street, where the woman was arrested.

Police seized $88,000 worth of crack cocaine, as well as powder cocaine, cash, pot and packaging materials. They also seized a 2011 Land Rover LR2.

Winnipeg resident Emmanuel Umaru, 22, was charged and remains in custody. The 20-year-old woman is facing charges and was released on a promise to appear.