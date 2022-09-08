Two arrested in connection with drug trafficking activities in Exchange District
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people in connection with drug trafficking activities in the city’s Exchange District.
The investigation began in August, when police were notified of ongoing drug trafficking activity within the area of Waterfront Drive.
In September, officers identified a man and woman believed to be involved.
Then on Sept. 6, police searched a home in the 200 block of Waterfront Drive and seized:
- 22 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $2200;
- 133 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $14,000;
- 537 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $2,000;
- Seven tablets of 80mg fentanyl with an estimated street value of $500;
- A number of tablets, including Oxycodone, Xanax, Percocet, Morphine and Diazepam;
- Drug packaging materials;
- An extended Glock handgun magazine;
- Brass knuckles, a switchblade and bear spray; and
- Score sheets, vacuum packaging devices, and money counters.
Two suspects – a 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman -- have been charged with a number of drug trafficking-related offences. They were taken into custody.
