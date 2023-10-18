Two arrests made as RCMP in Manitoba investigate machete attacks

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE -

Police in Manitoba have arrested two teens after investigating several reported machete attacks.

Late afternoon Sunday, RCMP responded to a report of an assault in a back lane in Portage la Prairie, Man.

They found a 21-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation with serious injuries, who was taken to hospital.

While police were responding to that assault, they received another call.

Police say a 15-year-old boy had been attacked by two males carrying machetes who tried to rob him as he was walking home.

He was taken to hospital, where a third victim of a machete attack had already gone himself.

A 13-year-old male and 14-year-old male, both from Portage la Prairie, were arrested.

The two face a variety of charges included aggravated assault, robbery and assault with a weapon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.