Two arrests made as RCMP in Manitoba investigate machete attacks
Police in Manitoba have arrested two teens after investigating several reported machete attacks.
Late afternoon Sunday, RCMP responded to a report of an assault in a back lane in Portage la Prairie, Man.
They found a 21-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation with serious injuries, who was taken to hospital.
While police were responding to that assault, they received another call.
Police say a 15-year-old boy had been attacked by two males carrying machetes who tried to rob him as he was walking home.
He was taken to hospital, where a third victim of a machete attack had already gone himself.
A 13-year-old male and 14-year-old male, both from Portage la Prairie, were arrested.
The two face a variety of charges included aggravated assault, robbery and assault with a weapon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.
