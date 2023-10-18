Winnipeg

    • Two arrests made as RCMP in Manitoba investigate machete attacks

    PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE -

    Police in Manitoba have arrested two teens after investigating several reported machete attacks.

    Late afternoon Sunday, RCMP responded to a report of an assault in a back lane in Portage la Prairie, Man.

    They found a 21-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation with serious injuries, who was taken to hospital.

    While police were responding to that assault, they received another call.

    Police say a 15-year-old boy had been attacked by two males carrying machetes who tried to rob him as he was walking home.

    He was taken to hospital, where a third victim of a machete attack had already gone himself.

    A 13-year-old male and 14-year-old male, both from Portage la Prairie, were arrested.

    The two face a variety of charges included aggravated assault, robbery and assault with a weapon.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

