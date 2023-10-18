Two byelections to be held in Morden

Residents of Morden, Man., will be heading to the polls twice in the near future as two byelections are set to take place.

This is because the mayor and one of the city councillors have recently resigned and the city has opted to hold two separate byelections.

The first byelection is on Dec. 20, 2023, for the position of mayor. The role opened up after Brandon Burley stepped down, taking a position with premier-designate Wab Kinew’s transition team.

Morden city councillor Florian Lassnig has also recently resigned. The byelection for the role will be held on a date that is yet to be determined.

The City of Morden said the decision to hold separate byelections was based on a number of factors, including the goal of providing transparency, informed decision-making, and continuity in municipal governance.

Officials say that that holding the votes separately will allow city councillor candidates to focus on their campaigns without the attention of the mayoral election, adding that the choice of mayor will provide direction for those considering running for city council.