Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police

Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a man and woman, who were not known to the two victims, randomly began shouting obscenities at the victims. The assault then escalated, with both the father and son getting punched in the head numerous times.

The two suspects ran from the bus, but the man allegedly returned and slapped the father in the face before finally leaving the bus.

The bus was stopped in the 500 block of Main Street. Police met with witnesses and the victims, who were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The two accused were standing nearby, police said, and taken into custody.

A 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, were both charged with assault. They were detained in custody.