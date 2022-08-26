Two charged after Winnipeg police seize meth, bear spray, stolen cheques

Two Winnipeggers are facing charges after police seized meth, bear spray and stolen cheques and identity documents.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 5:45 a.m., when officers were patrolling near Corydon Avenue and Oxford Street and spotted two people toting around four bikes.

Police were able to identify the two people, and determined that one of them had an outstanding warrant. Officers then placed the individuals under arrest.

During the arrest and subsequent investigation, police seized meth, weapons and stolen identity documents and cheques. The seized items include:

17.5 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $900;

Bear spray;

A knife;

A voltage stun flashlight;

Identity documents; and

Cheques.

Police did not determine the owners of the four bikes.

A 43-year-old man is facing drug, stolen property and breach-related offences, and a 32-year-old woman is facing drug and weapons-related charges.

Both suspects were taken into custody.