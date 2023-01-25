Two charged following bus stop assault that injured teen: police

An 18-year-old girl was approached and attacked by three people while transferring buses last Thursday. Jan. 23, 2023. (Source: Jon Hendricks/CTV News) An 18-year-old girl was approached and attacked by three people while transferring buses last Thursday. Jan. 23, 2023. (Source: Jon Hendricks/CTV News)

