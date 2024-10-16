Two charged following shooting of man on Winnipeg balcony: police

Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment block in St. Boniface last month.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Aubert Street, where a man in his 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. At the time, police said he was later upgraded to serious, but stable condition.

Police began investigating and identified two suspects they alleged were involved. A 17-year-old male from Winnipeg was arrested in the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue on Sept. 11.

Officers came into contact with the second suspect, an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg, during an unrelated incident. He was arrested on Oct. 12.

Police allege the two suspects were involved in an argument with the victim while standing on their respective balconies at their short-term rentals. They said the two suspects went outside the building, covered their faces, and shot the victim while he was still standing on the balcony.

The victim and suspects were not known to each other, police said.

The two suspects have both been charged with aggravated assault, disguising with intent and multiple firearms-related charges. They are in custody and the charges against them have not been proven in court.