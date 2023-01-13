Two charged following West End shooting
Winnipeg police have charged two people following a shooting in the West End on Thursday that sent a 24-year-old man to hospital.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Beverley Street at 5:42 a.m., where a man was found outside of a home with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable.
Police said a woman was arrested inside the home, while a man was arrested near Victor Street and Ellice Avenue.
Officers allege the victim was known to at least one of the suspects and was shot inside of the Beverley Street home.
A search warrant was executed at the home, and police seized the firearm they believe was used during the shooting.
A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, robbery and unauthorized possession of a firearm. They are both in custody and police continue to investigate.
- With files from CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur
