Two charged with second-degree murder in teen's stabbing death

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged two people, including a 14-year-old male, with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a teenager in a northern First Nation community.

RCMP said on Saturday around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in Kinosao Sipi (Norway House Cree Nation) for a reported stabbing. When they got there, the officers found a 15-year-old male injured. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The next day, officers arrested Cody Jeffrey Monias, 38, and a 14-year-old male in connection with the death. Both have been charged with second-degree murder. The charges against them have not been proven in court.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.