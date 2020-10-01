WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced there have been two incidents of possible COVID-19 exposure in Carberry, Man.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, said on Thursday a second case was identified at Carberry Collegiate.

The person was at the school on Monday, Sept. 21. Roussin said there were no close contacts identified at the school and the infection was not acquired at the school either.

The province announced the first case at the school on Saturday, Sept. 26. The province said the first case was also at the school on Sept. 21.

Due to the case, one grade was transitioned to remote-learning for 14 days, which started on Sept. 28.

The second exposure incident happened at a Carberry Subway, located at 200 First Avenue. It happened on Sept.26 from around 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If anyone was at the facility on that day, they are told to self-monitor for symptoms. If symptoms do develop, people are advised to self-isolate and look for information on testing.

