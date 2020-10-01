WINNIPEG -- Cases of COVID-19 have once again jumped in the City of Winnipeg, as provincial health officials announced 36 new cases in the province – the majority of which are within the Perimeter.

On Thursday during a press conference at the Manitoba Legislature, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer said the new COVID-19 cases bring the total number of active cases in the province to 621.

The new cases in the province include:

four cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

two in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

two cases in Southern Health–Santé Sud; and

28 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Active cases within the City of Winnipeg jumped from 509 on Wednesday to 534 as of Thursday morning. The River East community area in the city continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 119 active cases, which saw an increase in cases on Thursday. That is followed by the Downtown area which has 98 active cases.

"We are definitely seeing that 20 to 29 age group is propagating the transmission of the virus right now in Winnipeg," Roussin said. "A lot of that is associated with the restaurant, the bar sector which we are actively working with right now."

The Southern Health-Santé Sud has 34 active cases, the Interlake-Eastern region has 25 active cases, the Prairie Mountain Health Region has 15 active cases, and the Northern health region has 13 active cases.

Roussin said there have been 1,388 people who have recovered from the disease. There are 15 people in hospital and seven in intensive care. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 20.

ROUSSIN SAYS PROVINCE IS WORKING TO INCREASE TESTING CAPACITY

The province said 1,803 tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of lab tests done since early February to 186,668. Roussin said there is about a 60-hour turn-around time on test results.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 2.1 per cent.

This comes as many Manitobans looking for testing have been turned away from sites that have reached capacity early in the day. Roussin said the province is working to address the wait times and capacity.

"We are getting a lot of tests done – if you look at our testing numbers, we are getting a lot of testing right now in Winnipeg and in Manitoba," he said. "We are getting a lot of tests done, and we absolutely want to improve it."

The province has contracted Dynacare to open new sites across the province, including a mobile testing site which opened in Winnipeg on Wednesday. Roussin confirmed the mobile site currently has a capacity of 80 people but said there are plans to 'dramatically' increase the capacity of the site.

Manitoba's Health Minister Cameron Friesen said the province is looking to 'borrow' healthcare staff to work at screening sites to help increase capacity and reduce wait times.

"We are very, very interested in hiring public sector workers," he said.

Public Health said only people with COVID-19 symptoms should go for testing.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Manitoba in March, there have been a total of 2,029 cases.