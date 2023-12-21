Two dead following McDermot Avenue fire

Two people have died following a fire in a multi-family home on McDermot Avenue Thursday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the three-storey home in the 500 block of McDermot Avenue at 9:37 a.m.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the building, and officers were able to get inside to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters had to assist some people out of the building, while some were able to self-evacuate. Evacuees were sheltered in a Winnipeg Transit bus, and the city's emergency social services team was called to assist 10 people in finding temporary accommodations.

Firefighters said two people were found inside the home and pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Damage estimates are not available, but the building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage.