Two deaths, 400 new cases reported in Manitoba Wednesday

Manitoba is reporting 400 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 2,622.

The last time Manitoba reported more than 400 cases in a single day was May 28, when 497 cases were reported.

Of the 400 cases announced in Manitoba on Wednesday, 309 were in fully vaccinated people, 19 were in partially vaccinated people and 72 were in people who aren’t vaccinated.

The province also reported two more deaths related to COVID-19. They are a man in his 50s from Winnipeg and a man in his 70s from the Southern Health Region.

The death toll since the pandemic began is now 1,368.

Manitoba also identified one new case of Omicron on Wednesday, bringing the total to 18.

According to the province, 137 Manitobans are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 91 people with active cases. There are 24 people receiving intensive care, including 18 with active COVID-19 cases.

The province says hospitalization data for active cases show 46 people are not vaccinated, 41 people are fully vaccinated and four people are partially vaccinated.

In ICUs, 15 people are not vaccinated, two people are fully vaccinated and one person is partially vaccinated.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate has increased to 9.9 per cent, and it is now 10.6 per cent in Winnipeg. Winnipeg last reported a double-digit test positivity rate on June 14, when it hit 10.2 per cent.